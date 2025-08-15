Canaries Hang on to Win in Extras

Lincoln, NE - The Canaries survived a late Lincoln rally Thursday night, topping the Saltdogs 13-11 in ten innings.

Matt Bottcher opened the scoring with a sacrifice flyout in the third inning before Calvin Estrada cranked a three-run homerun. Lincoln fought back with three runs in the fifth inning and took the lead scoring twice in the sixth.

The Canaries sent ten batters to the plate during a seven-run seventh inning and did not trail after that. Scott Combs scored on a wild pitch to tie the game before Bottcher smacked a go-ahead two-run single. Estrada extended the lead to 8-5 with an RBI base hit before Jordan Barth smacked a three-run homerun.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the bottom of the eighth and forced extras with five runs in the ninth. Josh Rehwaldt scored on a throwing error in the top of the tenth and Joe Vos added an RBI sacrifice fly. Will Levine tossed a scoreless frame in the bottom half to secure the victory.

Vos and Estrada each finished with three hits while Barth and Matt Ruiz both added two. The Canaries are now 47-37 and will continue their six-game series in Lincoln Friday at 7:05pm.







