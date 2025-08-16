Pitching, Late Offense Lead Cougars Past Monarchs

Published on August 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)

GENEVA, IL - Thanks to strong pitching and clutch offense, the Kane County Cougars claimed a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Monarchs on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Cougars' (40-44) starter Jack Fox earned his ninth quality start of the season with a strong outing. The right-hander allowed just one run on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks across six innings of work. In relief of Fox, Zach Veen (3-1), Casey Crosby, and Jake Gozzo worked three scoreless frames to seal the victory.

However, Kansas City (50-35) struck first in the top of the second. With two outs, Ross Adolph belted a solo homer over the right-center field wall off Fox to give the Monarchs a 1-0 advantage.

On the other side, the Cougars struggled to get to Kansas City starter Grant Gambrell. The righty worked four scoreless frames and limited the Cougars to just three hits.

In the bottom of the seventh, the bats finally got going against Monarchs reliever Patrick Pridgen (2-5). Leading off the inning, Armond Upshaw poked a single and promptly stole second. Following an Alex McGarry strikeout, Claduio Finol came up in a big spot. The Cougar third basemen delivered with a double down the left field line to score Upshaw and tie the game at one. After Finol moved to third on a passed ball, Josh Allen drove him in with a sacrifice fly to deep center that made it 2-1.

After the Cougars took the lead, Crosby came on and tossed a scoreless eighth with one strikeout. In the ninth, Jake Gozzo worked around two walks to earn his 14th save of the season. Veen earned the win by pitching a scoreless seventh inning prior to Finol and Allen's heroics in the bottom of the seventh.

The Cougars continue the series with Kansas City on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Julian Garcia (8-2, 3.74) will go for the Monarchs, while the Cougars will send righty Westin Muir (4-8, 6.41) to the mound. Saturday's game will be "Tie-Dye Night" at the ballpark and include postgame fireworks. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

Game 's Linescore: 123 456 789 R H E LOB Monarchs 010 000 000 1 7 0 7 Cougars 000 000 200 2 5 0 6

WP: Zach Veen (3-1)

LP: Patrick Pridgen (2-5) SV: Jake Gozzo (14) T - 2:35 A- 5,955 G AME R EPORT K A N E C O U N T Y C O U G A R S P LAYER OF THE G AME J ACK F OX: 6.0 I P, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K N OTABLES

-Claudio Finol: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI

-Josh Allen: 0-for-2, RBI







