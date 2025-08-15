Playoff Bound Explorers Return Home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers took two of three this week from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and have claimed the first playoff spot in the American Association. The team with the best record in the league still has another target in their sights, and that is the West Division title. The road to that goal continues this weekend with playoff intensity on the field and the best family fun in Siouxland. Join your first-place X's this weekend!

Explorers Opponent

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, August 15-17

Friday, August 15-7:05 p.m.

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: All-Star Felix Cepeda T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Felix Cepeda for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, August 16-6:05 p.m.

REPLICA JERSEY NIGHT: The first 500 fans receive a white replica jersey. The gates will open at 5 p.m., so get to the park early to dress like an Explorer!

POST GAME FIREWORKS: Don't miss the last firework show of the year, thanks to Lantis Fireworks! It will be an action-packed Saturday you won't want to miss!

Sunday, August 17-4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Winnipeg, the Explorers will be off Monday, August 18, then will host the Lincoln Saltdogs in a three-game series from Tuesday, August 19 through Thursday, August 21. For Media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for all Explorers home games can be purchased online as XSBaseball.comor in person at the Lewis and Clark Box Office.

