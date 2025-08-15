RedHawks Take Final Game of Sioux City Series

Published on August 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks catcher Juan Fernandez

FARGO - Juan Fernandez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and added another RBI Thursday to help the RedHawks to an 8-3 win over the Sioux City Explorers in front of 3,123 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Michael Hallquist, Dillon Thomas and Nick Northcut each had two hits for Fargo-Moorhead and Jake Dykhoff pitched another quality start to earn his ninth win of the year.

A Fernandez sacrifice fly and Lamar Sparks two-run double got the RedHawks' scoring started in the second after Michael Hallquist tripled to start the inning.

Hallquist brought around a run with an RBI single in the fifth before Fernandez's homer extended the lead to 6-1.

The next inning, Dillon Thomas brought in a run with a hustle double and came around to score on a wild pitch to add to the RedHawks' cushion.

Fargo-Moorhead (48-36) is now six games back of Sioux City in the West Division standings and two games behind the Kansas City Monarchs with 16 games left in the regular season.

The RedHawks open a three-game series with the Cleburne Railroaders on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with postgame fireworks presented by Les Schwab Tire Center.

The first 4,000 fans Friday will receive a $25 Les Schwab gift card and all in attendance can enjoy face painters, balloon artists and music from the Dixieland Band!

