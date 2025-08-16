Gambrell Shines in Return, But Cougars Snap Monarchs' Streak

Published on August 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Grant Gambrell threw four scoreless innings in his return form injury, but it wasn't enough to keep the Kansas City Monarchs' winning streak alive.

The Kane County Cougars pulled ahead late to top the Monarchs 2-1 in the first game of their three- game series from Northwestern Medicine Field. The Monarchs, who had won four in a row, are still 5- 2 on their three-city road trip.

Ross Adolph homered for the Monarchs' only run in the top of the second. The 394-foot shot was his sixth of the season.

Gambrell allowed just three hits and one walk in his four innings of work. He struck out three in his first outing in exactly one month.

Patrick Pridgen took over on the mound, retiring the first six batters he faced.

Kane County broke through in the seventh inning. Claudio Finol hit an RBI double to tie the score and came around with the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly from Josh Allen.

Kansas City pitchers threw a combined 25 straight scoreless innings before the seventh inning Friday, a streak dating back to Tuesday night's game at Milwaukee.

Jack Fox threw six innings of one-run baseball to set the tone for the Cougars. Zach Veen, Casey Crosby and Jake Gozzo each put up zeroes in the final three innings.

UP NEXT

Game two between the Monarchs and Cougars is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Julian Garcia will take the mound for the first time since setting the Monarchs' single-season strikeout record.

Westin Muir will get the ball for Kane County. Fans can tune in on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







American Association Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.