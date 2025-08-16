Meyer Ties Canaries Wins Record as Birds Down Lincoln
Published on August 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Lincoln, NE - The Canaries raced out an early lead and never trailed Friday night, topping Lincoln 8-1 at Haymarket Park. The victory was the 378th for manager Mike Meyer, tying Steve Shirley for the most in franchise history.
Calvin Estrada opened the scoring with a sacrifice groundout in the first inning and the Canaries added three more runs in the second. Drey Dirksen smacked an RBI double before Matt Ruiz drove in a run with a sacrifice groundout. Jabari Henry added an RBI single before the Saltdogs could escape the jam.
Lincoln got a run back in the bottom half but Peter Zimmermann quickly responded with a solo homerun in the top of the third. Henry scored on a groundout in the fifth inning before Sioux Falls pushed across four runs in the ninth. Ruiz smacked a two-run single and Estrada followed with a two-run homer.
Henry and Joe Vos each finished with two hits while Ruiz and Estrada both drove in three runs. Lalonde allowed a run over six innings to earn the win as the Birds improve to 48-37 overall. The two teams resume their six-game series Saturday at 6:05pm.
