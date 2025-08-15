DockHounds Clinch Playoff Spot with 6-4 Win

Published on August 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Geneva, Ill. - For the second consecutive year, the Lake Country DockHounds are postseason bound, clinching their spot in Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs by defeating the Kane County Cougars 6-4 Thursday night to take the series.

Lake Country's offense scored in each of the first four frames, going wire-to-wire after breaking the 1-1 tie in the second inning with two runs on a ray Zuberer III double. Ryan Hernandez got the DockHounds on the board in the first inning with a two out double to score Brian O'Keefe.

Kelvan Pilot attacked the zone and pitched five innings of three-run ball. He struck out three and walked just one.

In the third inning, Hayden Dunhurst singled home Aaron Hill after he stole second with two outs, and Chavez Young blasted his first home run of the season in the fourth inning, making it 5-1 and providing all the runs Lake Country needed.

Trey Dillard pitched two innings as the first arm on in relief without allowing an earned run, Trey Riley retired the Cougars in order in the eighth inning, and Eric Torres grabbed his 14th save of the season to secure the 50th DockHounds win of 2025.

Back at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park Friday, Lake Country hosts the Milwaukee Milkmen this weekend. Tickets are still available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to see the first-place DockHounds.







American Association Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.