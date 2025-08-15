RedHawks Slugging Salvages Series Finale

Austin Davis of the Sioux City Explorers

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Austin Davis of the Sioux City Explorers(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

Fargo, N.D. - A night after clinching a playoff spot, the Sioux City Explorers (54-30) fell short against t he Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (48-36) in the final game of the series at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks overpowered the Explorers in an 8-3 win, using timely hitting to take control. Sioux City struck early, but Fargo-Moorhead's bats roared back and never let up.

The Explorers got to work immediately as Austin Davis doubled off Jake Dykhoff (9-4) to open the game. Zac Vooletich singled him home two batters later as Sioux City scored in the first for the second consecutive game.

Michael Hallquist led off the bottom of the second inning with a triple, and Juan Fernandez drove him in two pitches later with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Lamar Sparks stepped to the plate with two on and two outs against Jared Wetherbee (8-3). The former fifth-round pick blasted a 1-0 pitch off the wall in center field, plating two runs and giving the RedHawks a 3-1 lead.

Hallquist added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth, lining a single into left field, knocking in Dillon Thomas. The base hit marked his 11th of the six-game stretch against Sioux City. Hallquist also notched his fifth multi-hit game in the same span.

Fernandez essentially delivered the dagger later in the frame. The catcher blasted Wetherbee's 1-1 breaking ball over the wall in left, upping the lead to 6-1, effectively burying the Explorers.

Henry George cut into the RedHawks' lead in the top of the sixth inning. The all-star outfielder served a single in left on a hit-and-run play as Austin Davis scored his second run of the game. Fargo-Moorhead got the run back immediately with Jose Sermo's RBI single off Jeremy Goins and added another in the same inning for good measure.

The X's scored one more run the rest of the way as the RedHawks emerged victorious in the series finale. The two teams have now finished their 2025 season series in a tie with each team winning six games.

The Explorers return home to begin a three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes as part of a six-game homestand Friday night August 15 at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all Explorers home games are available at the ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The season series finished at 6-6.

-The X's lead shrunk to four games over second place Kansas City.

-The Explorers road record is a league leading 28-16.

-Sioux City has won their last three series at Fargo-Moorhead.

-Austin Davis had his 19th multi hit game and his 14th two hit game.

-Henry George had his team leading 25th multi-hit game.

-The X's got the running game going to the tune of three stolen bases and now have 222 for the season.

-The Explorers stolen base total is 98 more than the next closest team Lake Country.

Josh Day of the Sioux City Explorers fields a ball against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Thursday

August 14, 2025 at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota in a 8-3 loss for Sioux City.

