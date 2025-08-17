Michael Hallquist Leads RedHawks to Walk-off Win

FARGO - Michael Hallquist had two hits for the RedHawks on Saturday night. Both were big.

Both also knocked in runs, and his walk-off single to deep left center in the 10th inning secured Fargo-Moorhead a 3-2 win over the Cleburne Railroaders in front of 3,186 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

The lone regulation run for the RedHawks came via a Hallquist homer - a line drive that carried over the left field corner's outfield fence for the Fargo native's fourth big fly of the year - in the fourth inning.

Newcomer Eric Filia had a pair of hits, walked twice and drove in the game-tying run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning.

Fargo-Moorhead's pitching trio of Tyler Jandron, Tyler Jeans and Parker Harm was tremendous, allowing only one earned run on eight hits in 10 innings.

Jandron went six innings, struck out four and walked three in his 15th start of the season while allowing only one run - in the first inning.

Jeans was outstanding in three innings of relief, striking out five and allowing only one hit.

Harm picked up the win after coming on in the 10th for the RedHawks.

Concordia College product Tommy Horan made his professional debut in the win, scoring the game-tying run as the ghost runner in the 10th inning.

Fargo-Moorhead and Cleburne will finish off their series on Sunday afternoon in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

