RailCats Win a Tight Contest in Rosemont

Published on August 16, 2025 under American Association (AA)

(Rosemont, IL) The Gary SouthShore RailCats continued their week against the Chicago Dogs, but this time the 'Cats packed up shop and headed to Impact Field. Spencer Adams would get the nod for Gary as he faced RHP Keoni Cavaco.

Cavaco had three perfect innings to start the game. But Elvis Peralta would change the tide of the game when he sent a ball souring over the left field wall for a home run. Richards would get hit by a pitch and then swipe second to get himself into scoring position, Joe Suozzi singled into right field to make it 2-0.

An inning later, the RailCats ran a perfect hit-and-run with Cooper Edwards getting the RBI. With the bases loaded, Marcos Gonzalez hooked a ball to third and Dusty Stroup would go home. His throw was never received by the catcher Jonathan Soto as Jake Hoover collided with Soto and the play led to a couple Gary runs. It was 5-0 Gary.

The Dogs would not go down quietly. Stroup scored on a passed ball and T.J. Hopkins drove in Reggie Pruitt Jr and it was a 5-2 game. Adams would turn in a quality start going 7.0 innings, struck out three, and walked no one.

In the bottom of the ninth Hopkins and Chance Sisco had back-to-back doubles to lead-off the inning and make it 5-3. Sisco would be driven in on a sacrifice fly and make it a one-run game. With a full count and two outs, Jacob Coats struck out Soto looking and secure a win for Gary. The final 5-4.

The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the RailCats at Impact Field and get their record to 32-53. Adams gets the win going to 5-8 in 17 starts. The RailCats have two more games in Rosemont, Saturday's game is at 6:00 with Dawson Lane pitching against Steven Lacey.

