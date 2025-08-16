'Hounds Fall to Milwaukee, Magic Number Now 9

Oconomowoc, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds trailed the whole way in the series opener on Friday night against the Milwaukee Milkmen, dropping the contest 9-4.

Milwaukee scored three runs in the top of the first inning and one more in the third inning. Lake Country responded in the bottom half with a single from Chavez Young before Ray Zuberer III slugged his tenth home run of the season to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Milkmen added a fifth run in the fourth inning off of DockHounds' starter Brett Conine. His final line through five innings consisted of seven hits and six walks while punching out five batters.

Ryan Hernandez knocked his team-leading 17th home run of the season in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games in a row. Brian Rey doubled right after and worked his way around the bases before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.

Bryce Bonnin and Eric Torres spun scoreless frames in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively. Robert Gsellman was sandwiched between the two and surrendered the ninth run of the ballgame for Milwaukee.

Rey extended his on-base streak to fourteen in a row with a three-hit night, his first such game since July 1. Derek Maiben added to his six-game streak with a walk with a lengthy base on balls in the sixth.

Lake Country (50-34) continues the series against the Milkmen on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. Luke Hansel toes the rubber, searching for his tenth win on the year. He would be the first DockHound arm in franchise history to reach double-digit victories in a season.

A postgame drone show presented by Spiderz Batting Gloves will follow Saturday's contest at 8:30 p.m., or later.







