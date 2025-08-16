Goldeyes Open Road Trip with Win in Sioux City

Published on August 16, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Henry Omaña

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: John Colavita/Sioux City Explorers) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Henry Omaña(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: John Colavita/Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-47) opened a six-game road trip on a winning note Friday evening, defeating the league-leading Sioux City Explorers (54-31) 8-3 at Lewis & Clark Park.

The Goldeyes struck first in the opening inning when Ramón Bramasco drove in Jacob Robson with a single up the middle. Winnipeg extended its lead in the second, sending nine batters to the plate and pushing across three more runs. Matthew Warkentin launched a one-out solo home run, and Bramasco later delivered a two-run single to make it 4-0.

Robson added to the advantage in the fourth with an opposite-field solo shot for a 5-0 lead.

Sioux City answered in the fifth with an RBI single from Joshua Day, but Winnipeg quickly responded in the sixth as Max Murphy tripled home Robson to restore a five-run cushion at 6-1. The Explorers chipped away with runs in the sixth and seventh, including a solo homer by Day, to close to within 6-3.

The Goldeyes put the game out of reach in the ninth. With the bases loaded, Miles Simington lined a two-run single to right, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder and Kevin García to make it 8-3.

Winnipeg starter Ben Kowalski (W, 2-0) earned the win, allowing just one run over five innings on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. Derrick Cherry, Henry Omaña, Trevor Brigden, and Ben Onyshko each pitched an inning out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes.

Peniel Otaño (L, 1-7) started and took the loss, giving up six runs on 11 hits in six innings.

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m. as Winnipeg sends southpaw Mitchell Lambson (8-4, 4.43 ERA) to the mound against Sioux City right-hander Angel Macuare (2-1, 2.53 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 22 when they will open a weekend series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Friday is Soirée Francophone, celebrating Manitoba's vibrant Francophone community, while Saturday is the ever-popular Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their dogs to enjoy the game! The weekend wraps up with a Churchill Trip Giveaway on Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Henry Omaña

(John Colavita/Sioux City Explorers)







American Association Stories from August 16, 2025

Goldeyes Open Road Trip with Win in Sioux City - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.