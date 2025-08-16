Goldeyes Open Road Trip with Win in Sioux City
Published on August 16, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Henry Omaña
(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: John Colavita/Sioux City Explorers)
SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-47) opened a six-game road trip on a winning note Friday evening, defeating the league-leading Sioux City Explorers (54-31) 8-3 at Lewis & Clark Park.
The Goldeyes struck first in the opening inning when Ramón Bramasco drove in Jacob Robson with a single up the middle. Winnipeg extended its lead in the second, sending nine batters to the plate and pushing across three more runs. Matthew Warkentin launched a one-out solo home run, and Bramasco later delivered a two-run single to make it 4-0.
Robson added to the advantage in the fourth with an opposite-field solo shot for a 5-0 lead.
Sioux City answered in the fifth with an RBI single from Joshua Day, but Winnipeg quickly responded in the sixth as Max Murphy tripled home Robson to restore a five-run cushion at 6-1. The Explorers chipped away with runs in the sixth and seventh, including a solo homer by Day, to close to within 6-3.
The Goldeyes put the game out of reach in the ninth. With the bases loaded, Miles Simington lined a two-run single to right, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder and Kevin García to make it 8-3.
Winnipeg starter Ben Kowalski (W, 2-0) earned the win, allowing just one run over five innings on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. Derrick Cherry, Henry Omaña, Trevor Brigden, and Ben Onyshko each pitched an inning out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes.
Peniel Otaño (L, 1-7) started and took the loss, giving up six runs on 11 hits in six innings.
The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m. as Winnipeg sends southpaw Mitchell Lambson (8-4, 4.43 ERA) to the mound against Sioux City right-hander Angel Macuare (2-1, 2.53 ERA).
Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.
The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 22 when they will open a weekend series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Friday is Soirée Francophone, celebrating Manitoba's vibrant Francophone community, while Saturday is the ever-popular Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their dogs to enjoy the game! The weekend wraps up with a Churchill Trip Giveaway on Sunday Family Fun Day.
For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.
