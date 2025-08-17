Saltdogs Rally Past Canaries

August 16, 2025

Lincoln, NE - The Sioux Falls Canaries held a 2-1 lead midway through Saturday's game but Lincoln scored six unanswered runs to top the Birds 7-2 at Haymarket Park.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the first before Mike Hart tied the game with a run-scoring double in the fourth. Joe Vos drove in Jordan Barth with a base hit later in the frame but it would be all Saltdogs the rest of the way, scoring two runs in each of the final three innings.

Barth led the offense with two hits while Matt Solter allowed a run over five innings and struck out six in his Canaries debut. The Birds are now 48-38 and wrap up their six-game series in Lincoln Sunday at 1:05pm.







