Monarchs' Pitching Strike Out 12 to Even Series in 9-2 Win

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kansas City Monarchs evened up the series against the Kane County Cougars throwing a combined five scoreless innings after giving up two runs in the fourth inning against the Kane County Cougars Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

After a scoreless first inning, the rain came out and delayed the game by over an hour. When the game resumed, the Monarchs got the scoring started in the third inning off Westin Muir. Yoyner Fajardo picked up a base hit, and then Micah Pries ripped a ball to the right-center field wall. Fajardo came around to score, and the Monarchs took an early lead 1-0. After Muir walked Jorge Bonifacio, John Nogowski smoked the second double of the inning to the right-center field wall, clearing the bases and pushing the lead to 3-0. Kansas City tacked on another run in the fourth inning when Josh Bissonette reached on a fielder's choice. He then scored after Ryan Leitch smacked a double, giving the Monarchs a 4-0 lead.

The Cougars found life in the bottom of the fourth inning against Julia Garcia. Trendon Craig led off the inning with a ground-rule double and came around to score after a throwing error to give the Cougars their first run. Armond Upshaw then picked up a double to bring around Todd Lott and cut the lead to 4-2. It didn't take long for the Monarchs to answer though. Cougar pitcher John Kelly left a pitch over the middle that Nogowski turned on and crushed over the left field wall to extend the Kansas City lead to 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Monarchs hit pay dirt again. Bonifacio reached on his second walk of the game and got to second after a wild pitch. Nogowski continued his great day at the plate with a single scoring Bonifacio easy for a 6-2 lead. It was Nogowski's third hit and fourth RBI of the game. The game was busted open in the top of the ninth after Bonifacio and Nogowski were both walked. Robbie Glendinning then elevated a ball over the left field wall, a three-run homer to give the Monarchs a 9-2 lead.

The third and final game between the Cougars and Monarchs will be played tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, August 17th at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars will have right-hander Konnor Ash (8-3, 2.86) going up against Kansas City's lefty Josh Hendrickson (8-4, 3.86). It will be Bluey day at the ballpark, with appearances by Bluey & Bingo. There will also be performances by The Clash Drumline, and half price Kid Zone wristbands. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.

