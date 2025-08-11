Lambson Fans 11 as Goldeyes Power Past Saltdogs

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (36-46) combined dominant pitching with a power surge at the plate to claim a 7-2 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs (31-49) Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Park, securing the three-game series win.

Winnipeg struck early in the bottom of the second inning. Matthew Warkentin launched his 12th home run of the season over the right-field wall, and moments later, Keshawn Lynch delivered a two-run blast to left with Tripp Clark aboard to make it 3-0.

The lead grew in the fourth when Roby Enríquez doubled down the left-field line to score Ramón Bramasco. In the fifth, Jacob Robson drove a two-run double over the left fielder's head with Clark and Kevin García on base, before Bramasco followed with an RBI single to centre to push the advantage to 7-0.

Lincoln broke through in the sixth with an RBI infield single from Brody Fahr, and added a second run in the ninth when Gustavo Sosa singled to right to score Drew DeVine.

Mitchell Lambson (W, 8-4) was outstanding, allowing just one unearned run over 7.2 innings while striking out a season-high 11 batters. Derrick Cherry closed out the final 1.1 innings, giving up one run and fanning one.

Nate Blain (L, 4-4) took the loss for Lincoln, surrendering four runs over four innings.

The Goldeyes enjoy a day off Monday before opening a three-game set against the Cleburne Railroaders Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Landen Bourassa (5-4, 4.01 ERA) will make his first home start since June 28 for Winnipeg, while Cleburne counters with right-hander Derek Craft (6-4, 4.77 ERA).

