Michael Hallquist Named AAPB Batter of the Week

August 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Michael Hallquist has been on fire for the RedHawks since returning from an injury in mid-July. All around the American Association, people are taking notice.

The Fargo native earned Carbliss AAPB Batter of the Week honors Monday after going 9-for-20 with two home runs and five RBIs to help the RedHawks to series wins over the Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux City Explorers this past week.

On Saturday night in Sioux City, Hallquist tripled twice. He followed that up with a two-run homer on Sunday afternoon to help the RedHawks to a series win over the West Division-leading X's.

In 25 games since returning from injury on July 11, Hallquist is hitting .345/.408/.621 with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs, 12 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Hallquist is slashing .270/.338/.454 with 14 RBIs and three home runs in 42 total games this season.

The RedHawks return home to Newman Outdoor Field for a nine-game homestand starting Tuesday night against Sioux City. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.







