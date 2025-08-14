Ninth-Inning Homer Pushes Explorers Past RedHawks

August 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at bat

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at bat(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - Sioux City shortstop Maikol Escotto hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night to snag a 2-1 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in front of 2,996 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks got a great outing from Kolby Kiser - who allowed one run on four hits in seven innings pitched - but left 12 runners on base and stranded the bases loaded with nobody out in the sixth and seventh innings.

Michael Hallquist, Juan Fernandez and Peter Brookshaw each had two hits for Fargo-Moorhead and Dillon Thomas hit his first triple of the season in the loss. The lone run in the game for the home side came on a Fernandez RBI single in the second inning.

Kiser continued his solid form, allowing three or fewer runs for the fifth consecutive outing and fourth consecutive start.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux City will finish their series at Newman on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m.

