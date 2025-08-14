Henson Homers Lead Lincoln Comeback Victory

August 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Spencer Henson hit a grand slam home run in the fifth inning, and a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, leading the Lincoln Saltdogs to a 9-8 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln trailed 8-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, and battled back for the win, plus evened the six-game series with the Canaries at one game apiece.

Lincoln (32-50) scored nine runs with 13 hits and committed no errors. Sioux Falls (46-37) plated eight runs with 13 hits and had no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-six minutes, in front of 2,071 fans.

The Canaries started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas, Matt Bottcher led off the game with a single. Three batters later, Calvin Estrada singled. Then, Jordan Barth delivered a base hit, scoring Bottcher, to make it a 1-0 Sioux Falls lead.

The Saltdogs tied the game in the bottom of the second. Neyfy Castillo led off the inning with a double against Sioux Falls starter Thomas Dorminy. Two batters later, Drew DeVine reached on an infield single. After a Gustavo Sosa strikeout, Kyle Battle singled, scoring Castillo to tie the game at 1-1.

Sioux Falls recaptured the lead in the top of the fourth. Jordan Barth led off the inning with a single. Three batters later, Drey Dirksen hit a two-run home run to left field, to put the Canaries ahead, 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, Sioux Falls extended the lead by plating five runs. Matt Bottcher led off with a single. Then, Jabari Henry hit a two-run home run to left field, to make it a 5-1 Sioux Falls lead. Josh Rehwaldt singled. Two batters later, Jordan Barth singled. Then, a double steal put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Peter Zimmerman drew a walk, to load the bases. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Johnny Blake, to pitch. The next batter, Drey Dirksen, drew a walk, scoring Rewaldt, to make it a 6-1 Canaries lead. Then, Matt Ruiz singled, scoring Barth and Zimmerman, to put Sioux Falls up, 8-1.

Lincoln did not back down, however, and scored five runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Danny Bautista, Jr. reached on a fielder's choice. Then, Brody Fahr was hit by a pitch. Mikey Kane singled, to load the bases. Then, Neyfy Castillo drew a walk, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make it 8-2. The next batter, Spencer Henson, hit his tenth home run of the season and first grand-slam homer of the year, to make the score 8-6.

The Saltdogs tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Kyle Battle singled against Sioux Falls reliever Kody Dalen, then stole second base. Rolando Espinosa singled, putting runners at the corners. Danny Bautista, Jr. hit a sacrifice fly in foul territory, to right, scoring Battle, to make the score, 8-7. Espinosa stole second base. Then, Brody Fahr singled, bringing in Espinosa, to tie the game at 8-8.

The score remained the same going into the bottom of the ninth. Sioux Falls brought in closer, Charlie Hasty, who got Neyfy Castillo to fly out to center field for the first out. Then, Spencer Henson hit his second home run of the game, in walk-off fashion, to left field, to give the Saltdogs the 9-8 win.

Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas pitched 4.2 innings, giving up eight runs off 10 hits, struck out one and walked two. Johnny Blake pitched 1.1 innings, yielding one hit and walked two. Wills Montgomerie, making his Saltdogs debut, pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit and struck out two. David Shaw worked a clean eighth inning. Peyton Cariaco (3-2) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, surrendering one hit.

Sioux Falls starter Thomas Dorminy pitched 5.0 innings, giving up six runs off six hits, struck out six and walked two. Kody Dalen worked 1.0 inning, yielding two runs off three hits and struck out one. Nathan Culley pitched 2.0 innings, gave up three hits, struck out two and walked one. Charlie Hasty (1-3) took the loss, pitching 0.1 inning and gave up the walk-off home run to Henson.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Brody Fahr went 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Spencer Henson was 3-for-5 with a Grand Slam home run (1), his tenth homer of the year, and the walk-off solo home run in the ninth his eleventh of the season. Henson also drove in five runs, on the night. Drew DeVine was 2-for-4. Kyle Battle went 2-for-4 and batted in one run.

For the Canaries, Matt Bottcher was 2-for-5. Jabari Henry was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, his 20th of the season. Calvin Estrada was 2-for-4. Jordan Barth went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Drey Dirksen was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, his sixth of the season. Matt Ruiz was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Game three of the six-game series is Thursday night. RHP Dylan Castaneda (2-4, 4.57 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Ryan Zimmerman (2-5, 6.92 ERA) will be on the mound for the Canaries. The first pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

