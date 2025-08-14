DockHounds Are Playoff Bound

Lake Country DockHounds celebrate a playoff berth

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds are officially headed back to the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs - and this season, they're not just happy to be there. They're on a mission.

After a thrilling regular season filled with big wins, breakout performances, and unwavering fan support, the DockHounds have secured their spot among the league's elite. Last year marked the team's first postseason appearance, and the excitement of making it was unforgettable. But this time, there's unfinished business.

"Last year, we were grateful for the opportunity," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing. "This year, we've got our eyes on making a deep playoff run, and we're playing for the pride of Lake Country. We know our fans will bring the same passion and energy that has fueled us all season."

The DockHounds are calling on the entire Lake Country community to rally behind the team as they chase the Miles Wolff Cup. Playoff home games at WBC Park promise an electric atmosphere - filled with high-stakes baseball, heart-pounding moments, and the loudest fans in the league.

Playoff tickets are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to be part of the excitement.

2025 Playoff Ticket Information

Purchase online at DockHounds.com/playoffs or at the WBC Park box office

Game dates and times to be announced

"We want WBC Park to be the toughest place for any opponent to play," added Giese. "Every cheer, every clap, every ounce of energy from our fans makes a difference."

