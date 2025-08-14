Ten Things to Know in the American Association: Inching Closer to Playoffs

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Teams jockey for playoff position over the final two-plus weeks of the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) regular season through September 1, with Sioux City the first to clinch a postseason berth, with a win last night at Fargo-Moorhead. All regular season games in the MLB Partner League remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv. The top four teams in each Division advance to the playoffs, with Division winners selecting their respective first round opponents, beginning on Sept. 3.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The MLB Partner League all-time home run record chase has gotten even more interesting since August 1, as Sioux Falls' Jabari Henry and Keon Barnum of the Atlantic League's Charleston Dirty Birds (both with 161 career dingers in MLB Partner League games after Henry's 20th of the season last night) flip flop on a nearly daily basis for the all-time mark. While Henry hit two on Saturday, it was his blast on Thursday that was most memorable last week, when he launched an 11th-inning three run shot to not only break up Winnipeg's no-hit bid but give the Canaries a 3-1 fly-off.

Sioux City (54-29, 18.5 games ahead of fifth-place Winnipeg in the West) became the first team to clinch an AAPB playoff spot with a 2-1 win at Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday.

And you thought the baseball trading deadline has passed? Not in the AAPB, where a potential standings-shaker went down on Monday when All-Star catcher Erik Ostberg went from the Milwaukee Milkmen to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for outfielder Alec Olund and a haul of PTBNL and future considerations. The RedHawks are clearly going for it, and with seven wins in 10 games are a near lock for the playoffs and still in play for the West Division #1 or #2 seed.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Michael Hallquist and Winnipeg Goldeyes starter James Bradwell won the American Association's Carbliss batter and pitcher of the week for the week ending Sunday. Hallquist kept Fargo-Moorhead hot by going 9-for-20 (.450) at the plate including two doubles, two triples and two home runs. He drove in five runs, walked five times, scored seven runs and stole four bases. Bradwell pitched nine no-hit innings on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday night, becoming the first AAPB pitcher to achieve that feat since 2019.

Righty Julian Garcia broke the Kansas City Monarchs single-season strikeout record in a 10-4 win at Sioux Falls Sunday. And he did it in style, whiffing 14 Canaries to raise his season total to a league-best 141, topping Tommy Collier's mark set in 2018.

And on the subject of records, D'Shawn Knowles' steals of second base in the second and fourth innings of Sioux City's win over Lake Country on Tuesday gave the X's 214 team thefts on the season, breaking the AAPB mark.

Back in May, former Gary SouthShore RailCat Ryan Fitzgerald made his MLB debut with the Twins. After some time in AAA, he's back with the Twins, and on Sunday he blasted his first career hit, a home run to right against the Royals in a 5-3 victory.

In other promotion news, Dayson Croes, who stood out for Winnipeg the past two seasons as a postseason All-Star, moved up to the Giants' AA affiliate in Richmond. So far so good as he is slashing .353/.450/.412 in his first five games as a Flying Squirrel.

Winnipeg welcomed back OF Miles Simington for the remainder of the 2025 season. In 93 games with the Goldeyes in 2024, Simington hit .329 with 7 home runs, 65 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. He had been slashing .332/.385/.517 in 73 games in the Mexican League.

The Kansas City Monarchs have partnered with Wyandotte County-based United Consumer Credit Union as a team sponsor for the season.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats have become an integral part of the community, exemplified in the many local events they support, including last week's annual Regional Health SystemsBlock Party at its Hammond Primary Care location on State Street. Rusty the RailCat, the mascot of the Gary SouthShore RailCats baseball team, joined the party to hand out free tickets to an upcoming RailCats game along with several Regional Health System-branded t-shirts. He made sure to take photos with attendees of all ages.

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

Tonight Gary SouthShore will host 811 Dig Day, featuring important safety tips. The RailCats will wear specialty Gary jerseys courtesy of Rieth-Riley that will be auctioned off during the game.

Kane County is living in the present with American Girl Night on Friday and in the past with Tie Dye Night on Saturday

Sioux City proudly hosts All Abilities Night presented by Wheelchair Dynamics on Wednesday, free for individuals with disabilities, their immediate family members, and caregivers.

Back by popular demand is Lake Country's Drone Show, presented by Spiderz Batting Gloves, postgame on Saturday. The cutting-edge drone displays take fireworks night to the next level.







