Lake Country Clinches Post Season Spot in 6-4 Victory

Published on August 14, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In another strong showing of pitching, the Lake Country Dockhounds topped the Kane County Cougars Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Like last night, the Dockhounds were able to jump out in front early, this time against Jake Stevenson. After retiring the first two batters, Stevenson walked Brian O'Keefe. On the next at-bat Ryan Hernandez belted a double into the left-center field gap, scoring O'Keefe and opening up a 1-0 lead for Lake Country. The Cougars were quick to answer in the bottom of the inning against Kelvan Pilot. Zane Spinn roped a ball to the warning track in left-center and flew around the bases before sliding in for a triple. Todd Lott then drilled a ball past the third baseman, scoring Spinn and tying the game 1-1.

But Stevenson lost the zone in the top of the second, walking Demetrius Sims and Chevez Young on back-to-back at bats. They both advanced into scoring position after a wild pitch, and then Ray Zuberer III launched a ball into right field that one-hopped over the wall, scoring Sims and Young, while giving the Dockhounds a 3-1 lead. They would grow that lead in the top of the third after Aaron Hill drew a walk and stole second. Hayden Dunhurst then roped a ball down the right field line, bringing in Hill and giving Lake Country the 4-1 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Chavez Young drove a ball over the right field wall for hist first home run of the season, and pushing the Dockhound lead to 5-1.

The Cougars showed signs of life in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Dalesandro reached on a fielder's choice and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Andy Armstrong. Trendon Craig then placed a single through the middle of the infield, scoring Dalesandro and cutting into the lead 5-2. After a single by Spinn that got Craig to third, Marcus Chiu dropped a single down the right field line to score Craig and pull the Cougars closer 5-3. Lake Country was quick to snag a run back though in the top of the sixth. Young crossed home for the third time in the game after reaching on an error and stealing second. Daunte Stewart was the one to drive him in with a single to left, extending the lead 6-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kane County cut back into the lead. Craig reached on a throwing error, and then Spinn picked up his fourth hit of the game with a double down the right field line. Craig came around and scored, making the score 6-4.

The Dockhounds turned to their star closer Eric Torres to finish off the Cougars in the ninth inning. Torres delivered, finishing the Cougars in order in the ninth, sealing his 14th save of the season and the series win for the Dockhounds. With the Milwaukee Milkmen dropping to the Kansas City Monarchs 2-0, the victory for Lake Country also clinched their playoff spot in the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

The Cougars will start a new series against the Kansas City Monarchs tomorrow night, August 15th, at 6:30 at Northwestern Medicine Field.. It will be American Girl Night at the ballpark with nine American Girl dolls being given away, plus outfits at the gate. There will also be postgame fireworks. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.