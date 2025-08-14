Birds Stunned by Lincoln in Walk off Fashion
August 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Lincoln, NE - The Canaries built an 8-1 lead midway through the fifth inning on Wednesday but Lincoln came storming back, walking off the Birds 9-8 with a solo homerun in the bottom of the ninth.
Jordan Barth opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the first inning before the Saltdogs tied things up in the second. Drey Dirksen crushed a two-run homerun in the fourth before Sioux Falls plated five runs in the fifth. Jabari Henry belted a two-run homerun and Dirksen drew a bases loaded walk before Matt Ruiz drove in two more with a single.
Lincoln responded with five runs of their own in the bottom half to get within 8-6 and tied the game with two runs in the sixth. The tie score held until the ninth when the Saltdogs won the game on a walkoff solo homerun.
Barth and Dirksen each finished with three hits as the Canaries dip to 46-37 on the season. The two teams resume their series Thursday at 7:05pm.
American Association Stories from August 14, 2025
- Ten Things to Know in the American Association: Inching Closer to Playoffs - AA
- Goldeyes' Rally Falls Short against Railroaders - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- RailCats Split Doubleheader with Chicago, Long Goes Distance in Game Two - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Birds Stunned by Lincoln in Walk off Fashion - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Explorers Punch American Association's First Playoff Ticket - Sioux City Explorers
- Henson Homers Lead Lincoln Comeback Victory - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Ninth-Inning Homer Pushes Explorers Past RedHawks - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.