Monarchs Shut out Milwaukee for Second Straight Night

Published on August 14, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. -- Another dominant pitching performance locked up a series sweep for the Kansas City Monarchs Thursday night.

Ashton Goudeau threw six scoreless innings as the Monarchs shut out Milwaukee 2-0 from Franklin Field. The Monarchs allowed just three total runs in the three-game series, throwing 19 straight scoreless innings to finish the set.

Goudeau struck out six batters and allowed just three hits and two walks to earn the win. Steffon Moore, Cruz Noriega and Hunter McMahon each threw scoreless innings to bring the game home.

Kansas City (50-34) has won nine of its last 11 games. The Monarchs gained another game on first- place Sioux City in the American Association West Division standings. The Monarchs are four games back of the Explorers with 16 games to play. (Sioux City owns the tiebreaker).

Kansas City manufactured both of their runs. Micah Pries scored on a passed ball in the top of the first to make it 1-0. Pries stole four bases Thursday, doubling his season total in his 26th game with Kansas City.

Jorge Bonifacio scored on a Robbie Glendinning sacrifice fly in the sixth to provide insurance.

Bonifacio went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six games. Four of those games were multi-hit efforts.

Milwaukee brought the tying run to first base against McMahon in the ninth, but diving stops from Alvaro Gonzalez at third base and John Nogowski at first ended the threat.

UP NEXT: The Monarchs head to Kane County to take on the Cougars in a three-game weekend series starting Friday night. Grant Gambrell will return from injury to start Friday's game against Kane County's Jack Fox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.