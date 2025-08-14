Goldeyes' Rally Falls Short against Railroaders

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (35-47) mounted a late comeback but ultimately fell 10-8 to the Cleburne Railroaders (39-43) Wednesday evening at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes wasted no time getting on the board as Jacob Robson launched his 12th home run of the season over the left-field wall on just the second pitch of the bottom of the first for a quick 1-0 lead.

The highlight of the night came in the top of the second when Winnipeg turned just the third regular season triple play in franchise history - and first since 2020. With runners on first and second, Cleburne's Jordan Viars drove a ball deep to centre. Robson made the catch, fired to second baseman Keshawn Lynch, who relayed to shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder for the second out, and on to first baseman Roby Enríquez to nab the trailing runner for the third out.

Cleburne answered in a big way in the third inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch tied the game, followed by a two-run single from Kyle Martin and an RBI single from Chris Kwitzer. Andrés Sosa capped the rally with a three-run homer to left, putting the Railroaders ahead 7-1.

Winnipeg chipped away at the deficit. Enríquez drove in two runs in the third on a single and error. Robson added an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth, and Rob Emery singled home Max Murphy in the fifth to make it 7-5.

Cleburne extended the lead in the sixth with a Peterson RBI groundout and a two-run single from Kwitzer for a 10-5 cushion.

The Goldeyes made one last push in the eighth. With the bases loaded, Ramón Bramasco delivered a three-run single to cut the gap to 10-8, but the comeback ended there.

James Bradwell (1-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on four hits over 2.1 innings. Nick Krauth (2-0) picked up the win in relief, while Kristian Scott recorded his fifth save.

The series wraps up Thursday at 6:30 p.m. when the Goldeyes send former Railroader Luke Boyd (3-8, 4.38 ERA) to the mound against right-hander Blair Henley (1-8, 7.29 ERA).

