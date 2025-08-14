RailCats Split Doubleheader with Chicago, Long Goes Distance in Game Two

(Gary, IN) - The RailCats and Chicago Dogs split a Wednesday doubleheader at the Steel Yard, with Chicago taking the opener 6-0 before Gary SouthShore bounced back for a 7-1 victory in game two.

Chicago jumped ahead quickly, plating two runs in the first and adding another in the third off Gary starter Andres Diaz. Chance Sisco's two-run homer in the fifth broke the game open, giving the Dogs a 6-0 lead.

Diaz worked six innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs while striking out four. Denson Hull tossed a scoreless seventh in relief. Gary managed just two hits off of singles from Elvis Peralta and Marcos Gonzalez. The two recorded those hits against Chicago starter Bryce Schaum, who went the distance with four strikeouts and no walks for his first win of the year.

GAME 2

The RailCats responded immediately in the nightcap, exploding for three runs in the first inning. Elvis Peralta and Olivier Basabe both led the offense with three hits each. Peralta went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Basabe went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double.

The RailCats led 5-0 after the first two innings. In the third, Jake Guenther slammed the door shut. Guenther launched a two-run homer in the third into the right field seats, nailing the final score at 7-0. It was Guenther's fifth home run in a RailCat uniform.

Starter Peyton Long was in control from the start, limiting Chicago to one run on six hits over seven innings to earn his sixth win. He struck out four without issuing a walk.

With the 1-1 split in Wednesday's double-header, the RailCats can win the series in a 6:45 matchup at the Steel Yard. RHP Deyni Olivero takes the mound against RHP Jack Nedrow. Tomorrow is Reith-Riley Silent Jersey Auction night where a fan can walk away with a game-work RailCats jersey!

Tickets are available at www.Tixr.com/RailCats or call the box office at 219-882-2255.







