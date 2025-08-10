Goldeyes Hold off Saltdogs in Wild Win

August 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Keshawn Lynch of the Winnipeg Goldeyes slides into third

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (33-46) came out on top in an offensive slugfest Saturday evening, holding off the Lincoln Saltdogs (31-48) for an 8-7 victory at Blue Cross Park.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single from Spencer Henson, and doubled their lead in the second when Danny Bautista Jr. drove home Rolando Espinosa.

The Goldeyes responded in the bottom of the second when Ray-Patrick Didder launched a three-run homer over the left-field fence onto Waterfront Drive, giving Winnipeg a 3-2 advantage.

The Saltdogs tied the game in the fifth before Winnipeg surged ahead again. With the bases loaded, Matthew Warkentin delivered a bases-clearing triple to right-centre, and Tanner O'Tremba followed with an RBI single to make it 7-3.

Lincoln closed the gap with two runs in the seventh, but the Goldeyes regained a three-run cushion when Keshawn Lynch scored from third on an overthrow during a steal attempt. Henson's fourth RBI of the game in the eighth cut the Winnipeg lead to 8-7, but Ryder Yakel (S, 5) shut the door with a six-out save to preserve the win.

Jesse Galindo started for the Goldeyes, allowing three runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. Zan Rose (W, 4-6) earned the win in relief.

Matt Mullenbach started for Lincoln, throwing three scoreless innings, while Greg Loukinen (L, 6-7) took the loss.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Park, with Mitchell Lambson (7-4, 4.76 ERA) matching up against Lincoln's Nate Blain (4-3, 4.19 ERA). Game time is 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

