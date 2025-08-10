Canaries Fall to Monarchs in Rubber Match
August 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Joe Vos collected two hits and Peter Zimmermann homered but Kansas City defeated the Canaries 10-4 on Sunday behind five Monarch homeruns to clinch the three-game series.
Kansas City built a 4-0 lead before Jordan Barth smacked an RBI single in the fifth inning. Zimmermann's homerun, a two-run shot, brought Sioux Falls within 4-3 but the Monarchs responded with six unanswered runs to pull away. A pair of defensive errors allowed the Birds to get a run back in the ninth inning.
The Canaries (45-36) will open a nine-game roadtrip Tuesday at Lincoln.
