Canaries Fall to Monarchs in Rubber Match

August 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Joe Vos collected two hits and Peter Zimmermann homered but Kansas City defeated the Canaries 10-4 on Sunday behind five Monarch homeruns to clinch the three-game series.

Kansas City built a 4-0 lead before Jordan Barth smacked an RBI single in the fifth inning. Zimmermann's homerun, a two-run shot, brought Sioux Falls within 4-3 but the Monarchs responded with six unanswered runs to pull away. A pair of defensive errors allowed the Birds to get a run back in the ninth inning.

The Canaries (45-36) will open a nine-game roadtrip Tuesday at Lincoln.







American Association Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.