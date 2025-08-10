Garcia Sets Team Strikeout Record in Monarchs Win

August 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - In 22 seasons of pro baseball in Kansas City, Kansas, Julian Garcia stands alone.

Garcia broke the Kansas City Monarchs single-season strikeout record in a 10-4 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries Sunday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The right-hander struck out a season-high 14 batters, raising his season total to a league-best 141.

The previous record was 140, set by Tommy Collier in 2018.

A right-hander known for his wipeout sweeper, Garcia has already entered the record books with the Monarchs. His 0.99 WHIP in 2024 was the best in club history, and his 2.54 ERA that same year was second-best all-time among Monarchs or T-Bones pitchers (minimum 80 innings pitched).

Garcia tossed eight strong innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks. His 14 Ks rank second-most in a single game by a Monarchs pitcher this season.

Five home runs powered the Monarchs offense in the series-clinching win.

Micah Pries homered twice for Kansas City. Yoyner Fajardo, Alvaro Gonzalez and John Nogowski also went yard. The five home runs matched a season high for Kansas City.

The Monarchs (47-34) gained a game on first-place Sioux City in the American Association standings. KC now sits five games back, tied for second with Fargo-Moorhead.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs have Monday off as they travel to Milwaukee to face the Milkmen Tuesday through Thursday. Josh Hendrickson will start the series opener Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Monarchs fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







