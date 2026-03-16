Groome Signs With Monarchs

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - Standing in at 6'6" left-handed pitcher Jay Groome has spent seven seasons in the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres organizations and is now ready to restart his pitching career with the Kansas City Monarchs. Groome was the 12th overall selection out of Barnegat High School (New Jersey) and labeled a top prospect in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the Red Sox. The 27-year-old was signed by the Monarchs off the Caliente de Durango of the Mexican League roster.

Monarchs' 9th season Manager Joe Calfapietra said "We are excited to have Jay join our staff. He is an experienced pitcher that we are very happy to have in our rotation. He is going to bring both experience and leadership to our 2026 Kansas City Monarchs club."

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Groome was ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox number six prospect and added to the Red Sox 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He spent the 2021 season making 21 starts for Greenville (A) and Portland (AA) - his record was 5-8 with a 4.81 ERA in 97 plus innings. He struck out 134 in 2021.

On August 2, 2022, Groome was traded to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster for Eric Hosmer, Max Ferguson, Corey Rosier and cash. The Padres placed Groom on the AAA El Paso Chihuahuas where he made 10 starts - going 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts. Groome stayed with El Paso to start the 2023 season after being one of the final cuts from the big-league Padres. Groome was 4-10 in 2023 over 30 starts. Groome was ranked as the Padres number nine prospect that season. He also started the 2024 season with the Chihuahuas, starting 3 games. He pitched in the Puerto Rican Winter League before signing with Caliente de Durango.

"I heard it is the place to be from Monarchs player and visiting team players," said Jay Goome. "It really comes down to the person Joe Calfapietra is. We have had constant conversations about the pitcher I am and the pitcher I can be" added Groom, "It all comes down to timing and skill - looking forward to pitching for the Monarchs"

At just 27 years old, Groome has time to get to the major leagues and make his MLB debut on the mound soon.

The Monarchs start training camp at Legends Field on May 2nd. Their season kicks off against the Kane County Cougars in Illinois on May 15th with their home opener on May 19th against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at monarchsbaseball.com. To view the 2026 schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule/







American Association Stories from March 16, 2026

Groome Signs With Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.