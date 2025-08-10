Goldeyes Defeat Saltdogs in Series Rubber Game

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Sunday afternoon, the Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 7-2, at Blue Cross Park. Winnipeg won the final two games of the weekend series to claim the three-game set and now leads Lincoln five games to four in the season series.

Winnipeg (34-46) scored seven runs off 14 hits and committed one error. Lincoln (31-49) plated two runs with seven hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-one minutes, in front of 5,127 fans.

The Goldeyes started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Nate Blain, Matthew Warkentin led off the inning with a solo home run to right field, to make it 1-0. Then, Tripp Clark singled. The next batter, Keshawn Lynch, hit a two-run home run to left field, to make the score 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ramon Bramasco drew a two-out walk. Then, Max Murphy singled. The next batter, Roby Enriquez, hit a double, scoring Bramasco, to make it a 4-0 Winnipeg lead.

Facing Lincoln reliever Karan Patel, in the bottom of the fifth, Tripp Clark led off with a single. Three batters later, Kevin Garcia drew a walk. Then, Jacob Robson doubled, scoring Clark and Garcia, to make it a 6-0 Goldeyes lead. The next batter, Ramon Bramasco singled, scoring Robson, to make it a 7-0 Winnipeg lead.

Lincoln got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Danny Bautista, Jr. hit a fly ball to right, which was misplayed by Max Murphy, and Bautista, Jr. advanced to third base. The next batter, Brody Fahr, singled, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make it a 7-1 game.

The score remained the same going to the top of the ninth. Drew DeVine delivered a one-out single off reliever Derrick Cherry, then stole second. Kyle Battle grounded out to second, which advanced DeVine to third. Then, Gustavo Sosa singled to right, scoring DeVine, to make the score, 7-2. However, Cherry got Rolando Espinosa to foul out, wide of first, for the final out of the game.

Winnipeg starter Mitchell Lambson (8-4) pitched 7.2 innings, giving up one unearned run off four hits, struck out ten and walked two. Derrick Cherry pitched 1.1 innings, yielding one run off two hits and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain (4-4) threw 4.0 innings, yielding four runs off nine hits, struck out one and walked two. Karan Patel pitched 0.2 innings, giving up three runs off three hits and walked one. David Shaw pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two hits and struck out one. Sean Mullen and Jacob Roberts both pitched one clean inning apiece.

Offensively for the Goldeyes, Jacob Robson was 2-for-5. Ramon Bramasco was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Max Murphy went 3-for-5. Roby Enriquez was 1-for-5 and drove in one run. Matthew Warkentin was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Tripp Clark went 3-for-3. Keshawn Lynch was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run.

For the Saltdogs, Brody Fahr was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Gustavo Sosa went 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

Both teams have Monday off. Winnipeg will host the Cleburne Railroaders in a series which begins Tuesday night.

Lincoln returns to Haymarket Park to begin a six-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries, on Tuesday. RHP Franny Cobos (5-0, 4.53 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Tanner Brown (4-4, 3.71 ERA) will be on the mound for the Canaries. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

