Goldeyes Blank Railroaders for Third Straight Win

August 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-46) opened their three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders (38-43) with a 2-0 shutout win Tuesday evening at Blue Cross Park. The victory marks Winnipeg's third in a row.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the third inning when Keshawn Lynch led off with a double and came around to score on Kevin García's sharp single down the right field line. Winnipeg doubled its lead in the fifth when Tanner O'Tremba tripled to start the frame and scored on a two-out single from Max Murphy.

Starter Landen Bourassa tossed four scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out two.

Tasker Strobel (W, 3-3) followed with two perfect innings, striking out four consecutive batters to earn the win. Derrick Cherry worked a scoreless seventh, Ben Onyshko set down the side in the eighth, and Ryder Yakel (S, 6) struck out two in the ninth to seal the victory.

Cleburne starter Derek Craft (L, 6-5) allowed both Goldeyes runs on five hits over five innings, walking two and striking out one.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. Reigning American Association Pitcher of the Week James Bradwell (1-2, 3.49 ERA) gets the ball for Winnipeg, while right-hander Kade Mechals (5-0, 3.39 ERA) will start for Cleburne.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

