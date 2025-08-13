Goldsberry Throws Eight Shutout, Monarchs Blank Milwaukee

August 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. - Blake Goldsberry threw eight scoreless innings, Micah Pries hit his fourth home run in three games and the Kansas City Monarchs cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen Wednesday night from Franklin Field.

Goldsberry allowed just four hits, all singles. He struck out six without allowing a walk in his longest outing of the season.

"I felt like I was getting ahead super early," Goldsberry said. "They were really aggressive, and [catcher Ryan] Leitch and I caught on to that quick and got a lot of quick outs."

Pries launched a two-run home run a three-run top of the fourth, his 10th of the season. The Monarchs' leadoff hitter went 2-for-5 with the home run, a stolen base and an outfield assist.

Kansas City took the lead in the first on an RBI double from Alvaro Gonzalez. Ryan Leitch delivered an RBI single to make it 2-0 in the fourth, two batters before Pries' homer.

"Ryan's a super great clubhouse guy; everybody loves him," Goldsberry said. "We've only got closer as the year's gone on. I feel like we're on the same page at all times."

Milkmen starter Chase Gearing left the game after six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Yoyner Fajardo scored Kansas City's fifth run in the seventh on a ground ball by John Nogowski.

Hunter McMahon got the final three outs for Kansas City, touching 97 on his fastball.

"We hit a little bit of a slump a couple of weeks ago, and we're coming out of it," Goldsberry said.

"We're dangerous right now, especially offensively. It's a great place to be right now."

UP NEXT

The Monarchs go for the sweep Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Jhordany Mezquita will start for Milwaukee against Kansas City's Ashton Goudeau. Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







