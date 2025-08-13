Sioux City Squeaks Past RedHawks in Extras

August 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Kyle Crigger(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - Fargo-Moorhead forced extras with a five-run fifth inning Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field, but a run in the 10th inning was enough for the Sioux City Explorers to squeak out a 7-6 win over the RedHawks in front of 3,052 fans.

Nick Northcut had a pair of hits and an RBI and Erik Ostberg made his RedHawks debut Tuesday after being acquired from the Milwaukee Milkmen on Monday.

Michael Hallquist added another triple in the loss and Lamar Sparks notched two RBIs for Fargo-Moorhead.

Kyle Crigger went five innings in his 16th start of the season, allowing six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Parker Harm got the loss despite pitching two inning without giving up an earned run.

Tyler Jeans made his sixth appearance out of the bullpen, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out three Explorers.

The RedHawks (47-35) and Explorers (53-29) will continue their three-game series on Wednesday night in Fargo at 7:02 p.m.

