Monarchs Offense Keeps Rolling in Win at Milwaukee

August 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. - Micah Pries and John Nogowski each homered for the second straight game, Josh Hendrickson threw six solid innings and the Kansas City Monarchs topped the Milwaukee Milkmen 8-3 Tuesday night at Franklin Field.

Kansas City left the yard three times, including a three-run home run from Jorge Bonifacio in the seventh to take a 7-1 lead. It was the former Royal's fifth home run in his last seven games.

The Monarchs have homered in each of their last nine games, blasting 21 home runs in total. Their previous 21 home runs came over a 30-game stretch.

"We're getting it going at the right time," Nogowski said. "It's pretty fun coming to the ballpark every night. We're starting to scratch the surface of how good we can be."

Hendrickson earned the win with six innings of one-run baseball. He allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

The Monarchs (48-34) kept pace with first-place Sioux City and moved into second place outright in the American Association West.

"I don't think we've played our best ball yet," Nogowski said. "Some of the additions to our bullpen have been incredible, and defensively we've been getting better day in and day out."

New Monarchs reliever Cruz Noriega got the final five outs, working out of an inherited bases-loaded jam in the eighth that brough the tying run to the plate for Milwaukee.

Blake Rutherford and Robbie Glendinning contributed RBI doubles for Kansas City, putting the Monarchs ahead for good in the first inning.

UP NEXT

Kansas City will send Blake Goldsberry to the mound against Milwaukee's Chase Gearing for the second game of the teams' three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







American Association Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.