DockHounds Even Series Behind Strong Pitching

August 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - Pitching was the name of the game in a low-scoring battle between the Kane County Cougars and Lake Country Dockhounds Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. But ultimately, the Dockhounds pitching came out on top.

The Dockhounds wasted no time striking first in the top of the first against Vin Timpanelli. The leadoff man Ray Zuberer III was hit by the second pitch he saw and was awarded first base. He then took off and stole second, but a wild throw into center field got him all the way to third. Brian O'Keefe, the next man up, lined a ball that drifted into the right field corner and landed for a double. Zuberer scored easily and gave the Dockhounds an early 1-0 lead. The Cougars were quick to answer though off Dominic Cancellieri in the bottom of the second. Armond Upshaw hit a single back up the middle, and then picked up his 35th stolen base of the season. A couple batters later, Nick Dalesandro launched a ball off the right field wall for a double, scoring Upshaw and tying the game 1-1.

It then became a battle of the pitcher's and defense, as the Dockhounds and Cougars played three scoreless innings. That changed in the top of the sixth when Ryan Hernandez singled to right but reached second on an error. Brian Rey was then intentionally walked, and Aaron Hill dropped a single into center field to load the bases. A good battle between Timpanelli and Freddy Rojas Jr. ended with Rojas taking a walk, scoring Hernandez and putting Lake Country back in front 2-1.

After surrendering the lone run in the second inning, Cancellieri pitched the next three and two-thirds inning scoreless before passing the game to Beau Philip (1). Philip picked up where Cancellieri left off and picked up the final 10 outs of the game, securing a three and a third inning save, while also evening the series in a 2-1 victory.

After surrendering the lone run in the second inning, Cancellieri pitched the next three and two-thirds inning scoreless before passing the game to Beau Philip (1). Philip picked up where Cancellieri left off and picked up the final 10 outs of the game, securing a three and a third inning save, while also evening the series in a 2-1 victory.

The third and final game between the Cougars and Dockhounds will be played tomorrow night, Thursday, August 14th at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars will have right-hander Jake Stevenson (3-4, 5.26) going up against Lake Country's righty Kelvan Pilot (5-5, 5.23).







