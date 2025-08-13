Lincoln Drops Series Opener to Sioux Falls

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs began the first of a six-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries, Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. The visitors handed Lincoln a 7-2 defeat. Danny Bautista, Jr., and Max Hewitt both recorded two hits for Lincoln in the loss.

Sioux Falls (46-36) scored seven runs off seven hits and committed two errors. Lincoln (31-50) had two runs with nine hits and two errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-six minutes, in front of 2,032 fans.

The game was scoreless going into the top of the fourth. Facing Lincoln starter Franny Cobos, Jabari Henry drew a one-out walk. A wild pitch advanced Henry to second. Josh Rehwaldt reached on a base on balls. A wild throw to first by Lincoln's Max Hewitt, advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Calvin Estrada hit a one-hopper to third that got by Mikey Cane and Henry scored, to make it 1-0. The next batter, Jordan Barth singled, scoring Rehwaldt, to make it a 2-0 Sioux Falls lead. Then, Mike Hart laid down a safety squeeze bunt, scoring Estrada, to make the score 3-0.

Lincoln cut into the lead in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Brody Fahr singled off Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown. Then, Mikey Kane singled. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo delivered a base hit, scoring Fahr, to make the score 3-1.

The Canaries put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth. Facing Lincoln reliever Sean Mullen, Jordan Barth hit a bouncing to the left of the mound and reached, then took second on a wild throw from Mullen. Mike Hart laid down a sacrifice bunt, which advanced Barth to third. Peter Zimmerman drew a walk. Then, Scott Combs hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Barth, to make it 4-1. The next batter, Trevor Auchenbach, was hit by a pitch. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Peyton Cariaco. The next batter, Matt Bottcher, singled, scoring Zimmerman, to make it 5-1. A wild pitch scored Achenbach. Then, Jabari Henry singled, which scored Bottcher, to make it a 7-1 Canaries lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Drew DeVine singled off Sioux Falls reliever Ryan Richardson and took second on an error in right field. Then, Kyle Battle singled, scoring DeVine, to make it 7-2. However, Richarson got Rolando Espinosa to ground out to third for the final out of the game.

Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown (5-4) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up one run off six hits, stuck out six and walked one. Will Levine pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and struck out one. Ryan Richardson pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering one run off two hits and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Franny Cobos (5-1) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, yielding three runs, two earned, off three hits, struck out two and walked two. Dylan Beck pitched 1.2 innings, surrendered one hit, struck out two and walked one. David Shaw pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two. Sean Mullen worked 0.2 innings, gave up three runs off one hit and walked one. Peyton Cariaco pitched 0.1 inning and gave up one run off two hits.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night. RHP Jhon Vargas (2-3, 7.02 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Thomas Dorminy (9-1 2.14 ERA) will take the mound for Sioux Falls. The first pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live audio video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

