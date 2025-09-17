Canaries Fend off Cougars Comeback to Even Series

Geneva, IL - In another close game between the Kane County Cougars and Sioux Falls Canaries, the Cougars almost came back from a three-run deficit but fell short after a key insurance run in the top of the ninth for the Canaries.

Unlike last night, it was the Canaries (6-4) who struck first against Chris Mazza (0-2). Mike Hart reached on a one-out single and was moved to third on a base hit by Matt Bottcher. Then, Calvin Estrada struck with his fourth hit of this series with a double that scored Hart easily, and gave Sioux Falls the early 1-0 lead. The Cougars (1-0) answered against Thomas Dormindy (1-0) in the bottom of the fourth. Armond Upshaw worked a walk and got to second after a passed ball. Claudio Finol then stretched his hit streak to eight games with a shot back up the middle, scoring Upshaw and tying the game 1-1.

It was short lived however, and the Canaries took the lead back in the top of the fifth. Jabari Henry picked up his first single of the series. Bottcher then walked to put two runners aboard. Jordan Barth stepped in a couple of batters later and barreled a ball deep into left and over the wall for a three-run shot and put Sioux Falls back up 4-1. The Cougars fought back in the bottom of the seventh. Upshaw started the inning with a bloop single into right field, and then stole second with Finol at the plate. Finol smacked a single that scored Upshaw easily and cut the lead down to 4-2. Then, after Blake Rutherford hit a single, Nick Dalesandro put down a bunt down the third base line to put runners at second and third with just one out. Zane Spinn rolled a ball to the shortstop and was thrown out at first, but it scored Finol and drew the Cougars closer to 4-3.

But the Canaries answered with a key insurance run. Jabari Henry singled to lead off the inning and was pinch run for by Matt Ruiz. Ruiz reached second on a sacrifice bunt, and then third by tagging up on a flyout. Josh Rehwaldt faced a full count but was able to muscle a ball into right field and down for a hit. Ruiz came around to score and pushed the lead to 5-3. Kane County gave one last push in the bottom of the ninth. Dalesandro reached on a fielder's choice and stole second on the first pitch against Spinn. Spinn then drilled a ball into right field, scoring Dalesandro and putting the Cougars in striking distance at 5-4. But Charlie Hasty (1) slammed the door shut against Trendon Craig, who popped out to second to end the game, and tied the series for the Canaries at one apiece.

The Cougars will play Game 3 of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals, Thursday, September 18th at 6:30. Game 4 and Game 5, if necessary, will both be played in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







