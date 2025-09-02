Bell, Glendinning Named Post-Season All-Stars

Kansas City Monarchs utility player Robbie Glendinning

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two Kansas City Monarchs players have capped off great regular seasons with big-time awards.

Brantley Bell and Robbie Glendinning have both been named to the American Association's Post- Season All-Star Team. Bell has been named the league's second baseman of the year and Glendinning is this year's AAPB utility player of the year.

The Monarchs (59-41) finished the regular season with the second-most wins in the league. Their first playoff game is Wednesday night in Fargo, followed by their home playoff opener Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Glendinning has played with the Monarchs all season, contributing outstanding defense at third base, first base, right field and more.

The Australian leads Kansas City with 18 home runs, 75 RBIs and an .839 OPS (among batting title qualifiers).

Glendinning hails from Scarborough, Western Australia, a suburb of Perth. He put on a show at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, hitting two home runs with six RBIs over five games. A Pirates draft pick and former Royals prospect, Glendinning has reached Double-A in his affiliated career.

Acquired in a blockbuster deal from Chicago at the 2025 trade deadline, Bell has made an immediate impact in Kansas City. In eight games with the Monarchs, Bell is hitting .429 with three doubles and two RBIs.

The former Triple-A infielder finished the year with a .313 batting average and .850 OPS to go with 11 home runs and 14 stolen bases, all while playing great defense at second.

The son of World Series champion Jay Bell, Brantley is in his 11th professional season. He was an AAPB Mid-Season All-Star in 2024 and was Frontier League MVP in 2022 with the Tri-City ValleyCats.

The Monarchs will face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the best-of-three first round of the AAPB playoffs. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Fargo. Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and watch on AABaseball.TV.

