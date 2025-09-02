Dillon Thomas, Jake Dykhoff Earn AAPB Postseason All-Star Spots

Published on September 2, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Dillon Thomas and Jake Dykhoff were honored by the American Association Tuesday, each earning a spot on the league's Postseason All-Star Team.

Thomas led all qualified RedHawks batters with a .312 batting average and .943 OPS in 94 games played this season. Now in his third season with Fargo-Moorhead, the Houston, Texas, native ranks fifth in the American Association in batting average and added 15 home runs and 50 RBI.

In his 14th season of professional baseball, Thomas earned his outfield All-Star spot with batting and solid fielding. In 74 games in the outfield, Thomas did not commit an error.

This year's selection is the second for Thomas, who also earned a Postseason All-Star spot in 2018 while playing for the Texas AirHogs.

Dykhoff earned his first career AAPB Postseason All-Star selection after turning in one of the best pitching seasons in the history of the RedHawks.

The Wadena, Minnesota, native broke the Fargo-Moorhead single-season record and led the American Association with a 1.63 ERA in 27 appearances and 10 starts. His 1.63 ERA is the second-lowest by a qualified pitcher in the history of the AAPB.

He tied for the league lead with 11 wins and finished the season with 81 strikeouts against only 12 walks in 93.2 innings pitched.

A product of Minnesota Crookston, Dykhoff is in his third season with Fargo-Moorhead after joining the team in 2023.

Dykhoff, Thomas and the RedHawks will open the 2025 Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs in the best-of-three West Division Series against the Kansas City Monarchs on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







