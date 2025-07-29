Monarchs Game in Sioux City Suspended Due to Rain

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Kansas City Monarchs' game with the Sioux City Explorers has been suspended due to heavy rain with the game tied at one in the top of the fifth inning.

The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader Wednesday night. The game will resume at 5:05 p.m. and will be played to nine regulation innings. Wednesday's regularly-scheduled game will follow about 30 minutes later. Per American Association rules, the second game will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Monarchs took a first-inning lead Tuesday after Jorge Bonifacio lined a double down the left-field line and later scored on an RBI ground ball from Robbie Glendinning, his 46th run driven in of the year.

Sioux City tied the game in the bottom half of the first on a sacrifice fly from D'Shawn Knowles to score Austin Davis. With the Explorers' speedy runners causing havoc on the basepaths, Henry George was thrown out at home plate in a 7-5-4-2 double play to prevent further damage in the inning.

Starters Ashton Goudeau (Kansas City) and Peniel Otano (Sioux City) allowed one combined hit in the second through fourth innings. The rain came with one out in the top of the fifth with the bases empty and one man out. Ryan Leitch will be the first hitter when the game resumes Wednesday.







