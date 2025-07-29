Canaries Fall in Rain-Shortened Contest

July 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries were held to one hit on Tuesday before inclement weather permanently halted play in the sixth inning, falling to Gary SouthShore 2-0.

The RailCats scored both runs on a one-out double in the fourth inning. Matt Ruiz had the lone Canaries hit; a leadoff triple in the bottom of the frame.

The Canaries (41-28) will look to even the series Wednesday at 6:35pm.







