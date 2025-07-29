Canaries Fall in Rain-Shortened Contest
July 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries were held to one hit on Tuesday before inclement weather permanently halted play in the sixth inning, falling to Gary SouthShore 2-0.
The RailCats scored both runs on a one-out double in the fourth inning. Matt Ruiz had the lone Canaries hit; a leadoff triple in the bottom of the frame.
The Canaries (41-28) will look to even the series Wednesday at 6:35pm.
Check out the Sioux Falls Canaries Statistics
American Association Stories from July 29, 2025
- The Rhythm of the Falling Rain Wins Tonight - Sioux City Explorers
- Canaries Fall in Rain-Shortened Contest - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Monarchs Game in Sioux City Suspended Due to Rain - Kansas City Monarchs
- Monarchs Sign All-Star Former Royals Prospect - Kansas City Monarchs
- Hot Summer Nights with the Explorers - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes' Rally Falls Short against RedHawks - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.