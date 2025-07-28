Explorers Steam Down the Tracks to a Series Win over RailCats

GARY, Ind. - The Sioux City Explorers (45-24) continued their dominant stretch with a 5-1 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats (22-47), securing yet another series victory. A steady mix of timely hitting and bullpen depth helped Sioux City control the game after a weather delay halted play mid-contest.

Much like the rest of this series, the pitching set the tone early. Jared Wetherbee and Peyton Long (4-5) kept the game scoreless through four as the offenses combined for four hits in that stretch.

Sioux City pulled Wetherbee after four frames as an injury precaution. Veteran right-hander Nate Gercken (5-2) entered in the fifth, and Gary SouthShore's offense promptly ignited. Gercken retired Jake Guenther to start his outing, but three consecutive base hits, most notably Cooper Edwards' RBI single, provided the RailCats with a 1-0 advantage.

The Explorers answered in the ensuing half-inning, opening the frame with three consecutive hits of their own. Josh Day capped the rally with a two-run single that gave the Explorers their first lead of the day. Rain began to fall immediately after the go-ahead knock, suspending the game for more than three hours.

Demarcus Evans took over for Gary SouthShore when play resumed and worked around a walk to Nick Shumpert to finally send the game into the bottom of the sixth inning. Rookie left-hander Ben DeTaeye replaced the ten-year professional and sent the RailCats down in order.

Former Explorer Denson Hull took the mound in the seventh and struggled through the inning. He walked Henry George, extending his on-base streak to 22 games, and did the same to Zac Vooletich. The next batter, D'Shawn Knowles, poked a single into center field, driving in George and extending the X's lead.

DeTaeye recorded one out in the bottom of the seventh before manager Steve Montgomery turned to Brett Matthews after Jake Hoover doubled. The tall right-hander faced the tying run twice in the frame and retired both hitters punctuating his outing with a strikeout of Edwards.

Chase Jessee fired a scoreless eighth, Josh Day added two more RBI to his game total and Felix Cepeda popped out for the ninth. The righty worked an easy outing as the Sioux City Explorers won their ninth straight series.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's have a league best 45-24 record.

-Henry George reached base for the 22nd straight game.

-The game was delayed for three hours and nine minutes.

-The Explorers won the season series against the RailCats 8-2.

-Josh Day had a four RBI game, his second four RBI game and his 11th multi-RBI game to lead the team.

-Nate Gercken won his 17th game as an Explorer. He is tied of 7th in organization history.

-Sioux City swiped four bases.

