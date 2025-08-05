The Stretch Run Begins Tonight

August 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home for a heavy dose of "home cooking" for the stretch run to the postseason. Sioux City has the best record in the American Association and has a full August calendar of home dates with plenty of excitement at the ballpark for everyone in Siouxland. Join us at Lewis and Clark for the stretch run!

Explorers Opponents

The Milwaukee Milkmen August 5-7

Tuesday, August 5-7:05 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Wednesday, August 6-7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Get $2 hot dogs all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you and cheer on the Explorers together!

Thursday, August 7-7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light plus $2 Pepsi products.

Following the series, the Explorers will host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in crucial three-game series Friday, August 8 as the six-game homestand continues. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for all Explorers home games can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.