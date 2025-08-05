Saltdogs Tuesday Game at Fargo-Moorhead Postponed

August 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Fargo, North Dakota - The regularly scheduled game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field, for Tuesday night has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, Wednesday, with two seven-innings games scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. The games will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs penultimate homestand of the season will begin Tuesday, August 12th, when Lincoln hosts the Sioux Falls Canaries, in the first of a six-game series. Game one is a " Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three (3) school supplies to benefit LPS Community Learning Centers and receive a FREE general admission Ticket - sponsored by Celerion. It will also be " Taco Tuesday", with great specials throughout Haymarket Park. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.