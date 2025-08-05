Tuesday Night's Game Postponed
August 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Tuesday night's (8/5) RedHawks-Lincoln matchup at Newman Outdoor Field has been postponed due to rain, impending forecasts and unplayable field conditions.
It will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday (8/6) starting at 6 p.m.
