Tuesday Night's Game Postponed

August 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Tuesday night's (8/5) RedHawks-Lincoln matchup at Newman Outdoor Field has been postponed due to rain, impending forecasts and unplayable field conditions.

It will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday (8/6) starting at 6 p.m.







