Bonifacio's Two Bombs Guide Monarchs Past Dogs

August 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Jorge Bonifacio of the Kansas City Monarchs rounds the bases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Jorge Bonifacio's power pushed the Kansas City Monarchs to a Tuesday night win at Legends Field. The Monarchs slugger launched two home runs in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Dogs.

The former Kansas City Royal now leads the team with 14 home runs this season, 11 of which have come at Legends Field. Bonifacio has reached in all 37 home games, which leads the American Association.

"I come everyday with a plan to have fun," Bonifacio said. "Joe [Calfapietra and hitting coach Christian Colón] support me well and know how to get me ready."

Bonifacio's first came in a 2-0 game in the second inning. He launched a Dwayne Marshall (1-3) fastball out of Legends Field for a 385-foot two-run bomb.

"I got a breaking ball and put a good swing on it," Bonifacio said. "It tends to go out [when I do that]."

His second blast came in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old crushed a solo shot into the left-field bullpen to make his second multi-home run game of the season.

The Monarchs (44-32) snatched the lead early. John Nogowski lifted a two-run single to right-center field in the first inning.

Chicago (39-36) fought back with three unanswered runs in the third and fourth frames. Reggie Pruitt Jr. drove in two, including a solo home run in the third.

Monarchs starter Julian Garcia found his composure from there. The All-Star delivered eight strikeouts in six innings. Garcia (7-2) now leads the American Association with 127 punchouts this season.

"When our pitchers give us a chance to score runs, it's awesome," Bonifacio said.

The Kansas City bullpen dominated to keep the lead afloat.

Steffon Moore hurled a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning. Debutant Austin Becker delivered a 1- 2-3 eighth inning.

The scoreless frames allowed the Monarchs to add one more insurance inning for closer Hunter McMahon. Robbie Glendinning demolished his 14th home run to left-center field to make it 6-3 Monarchs in the eighth inning.

McMahon (8) struck out two, including reigning league MVP Jacob Teter, to close the win.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs look to wrap up a series victory on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. Left-hander Josh Hendrickson starts for Kansas City.

