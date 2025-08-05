Pitchers Duel Ends in No-Hitter

August 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds were no-hit by three Kane County Cougars pitchers to begin the four-game series on Monday, dropping the contest 1-0. It's the second no-no thrown by the Cougars this season after blanking the Lincoln SaltDogs 9-0 on June 1 after not having thrown one since 2019.

Jake Stevenson threw the first seven innings before Casey Crosby and Jake Gozzo each spun a scoreless frame for Kane County.

Brett Conine scattered six hits across eight innings with no walks while striking out nine batters for the DockHounds, the most in an outing for him this season. Back-to-back doubles in the second inning were the only offense of the night for Kane County.

Bryce Bonnin struck out the leadoff batter in the ninth before exiting the game after tweaking his lower body. Eric Torres navigated the rest of the scoreless frame.

Brian Rey and Brian O'Keefe both worked walks to give Lake Country baserunners. Ray Zuberer III failed to reach base safely in four plate appearances, ending his on-base streak at 30 games. He falls one game short of tying Josh Altmann for the longest streak in the DockHound's four-year history.

Lake Country (43-30) continues home action against Kane County on Tuesday night. RHP Luke Hansel takes the mound for the DockHounds at 6:35 p.m.







American Association Stories from August 5, 2025

Pitchers Duel Ends in No-Hitter - Lake Country DockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.