Barth, Canaries Walkoff Winnipeg

August 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Jordan Barth smacked a walkoff double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday as the Canaries snapped a three-game losing skid with a 5-4 victory over Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring with an unearned run in the third inning before Sioux Falls grabbed the lead with two runs in the fourth. Peter Zimmermann tied the game on a sacrifice groundout and Trevor Achenbach followed with an RBI single.

Winnipeg responded with two runs in the top of the fifth but Calvin Estrada cracked a two-run homerun in the bottom half to put Sioux Falls back in front.

The Goldeyes tied the game again with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning but Sioux Falls cashed in on a leadoff walk in the ninth as Matt Ruiz scored on Barth's double.

Estrada finished with three hits while Barth and Zimmermann added two apiece. Cole Lalonde allowed an unearned run over four innings in his first professional start and Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win.

The Canaries (43-33) remain one game behind Kansas City for second place in the West Division and return to action against Winnipeg Wednesday at 6:35pm.







