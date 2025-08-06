Brown Fans Ten as Fish Blank Canaries
August 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Tanner Brown matched his season-high striking out ten opposing batters on Wednesday but the Canaries were blanked by Winnipeg 4-0 at the Bird Cage.
The Goldeyes scored twice in the first inning, once in the second and added one more run in the fifth. The Canaries were highlighted by hits from Calvin Estrada, Josh Rehwaldt, Jordan Barth and Matt Ruiz while Nathan Culley tossed three scoreless innings of relief.
The Canaries (43-34) will wrap up their four-game series with Winnipeg Thursday at 6:35pm.
American Association Stories from August 6, 2025
- Brown Fans Ten as Fish Blank Canaries - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Canaries Beat Goldeyes in Back-And-Forth Tilt - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Sioux City Survives Wild Back-And-Forth to Stun Milwaukee - Sioux City Explorers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux Falls Canaries Stories
- Brown Fans Ten as Fish Blank Canaries
- Barth, Canaries Walkoff Winnipeg
- Canaries Toppled by Streaking Goldeyes
- Canaries Walked off at Kansas City
- Canaries Comeback Effort Comes up Short