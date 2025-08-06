Brown Fans Ten as Fish Blank Canaries

August 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Tanner Brown matched his season-high striking out ten opposing batters on Wednesday but the Canaries were blanked by Winnipeg 4-0 at the Bird Cage.

The Goldeyes scored twice in the first inning, once in the second and added one more run in the fifth. The Canaries were highlighted by hits from Calvin Estrada, Josh Rehwaldt, Jordan Barth and Matt Ruiz while Nathan Culley tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

The Canaries (43-34) will wrap up their four-game series with Winnipeg Thursday at 6:35pm.







