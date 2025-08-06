Fajardo's Spirited Effort Not Enough against Dogs

August 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Yoyner Fajardo of the Kansas City Monarchs rounds the bases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A furious late rally wasn't enough for the Kansas City Monarchs on Wednesday night. The Chicago Dogs defeated the Monarchs in an offensive explosion, 10-8, at Legends Field.

Yoyner Fajardo had a breakout performance. The outfielder finished 3-for-4 with his first two Monarchs RBIs.

Fajardo started the comeback effort in the ninth inning with a 405-foot solo home run to make the game 10-6. Jorge Bonifacio and Robbie Glendinning each knocked in runs to bring the tying run to the plate, but Dogs closer Jacob DeLabio finished the game out.

Windy conditions early turned the game into an early barn burner. The teams combined for eleven runs in the second, third and fourth innings.

Chicago (40-37) started the scoring with a two-run home run by Chance Sisco in the second inning.

Ross Adolph cut into the lead in the bottom half, drilling an RBI single to center field. Adolph finished 2-for-4.

Both teams traded three runs in the third inning, highlighted by gargantuan home runs.

Chicago's T.J. Hopkins demolished a three-run home run to make it 5-1. Glendinning launched a 421- foot two-run shot to hedge the Dogs' lead to 5-4.

The Dogs added two more runs off a two-run double by Brantley Bell in the fourth inning.

Kansas City's (44-33) bullpen quelled Chicago's early scoring in the middle innings. Jeff Hakanson dealt two scoreless innings, debutant Cruz Noriega hung a zero in the eighth inning.

Chicago piled on three late runs in the ninth inning, which proved to be just enough.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Dogs finish their season series in an important rubber match on Thursday at 6:35 pm. Blake Goldsberry opens for Kansas City against Chicago's John Baker.

